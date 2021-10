Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Through four weeks of football, the Top 5 non-PPR running backs are Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones and Kareem Hunt. There are three backs in there you wouldn’t figure to be non-PPR studs, but here we are. This is a reminder to not go crazy when evaluating pass-catching backs versus early-down, goal-line backs. Touchdowns are a tough stat to project and it dominates in non-PPR scoring.

Injury news

Joe Mixon, Bengals

Mixon has a low-grade ankle sprain that could keep him out this week against the Packers, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the practice reports. If he can’t go, Samaje Perine would take over as the lead back.

David Montgomery, Bears

Montgomery appears to have avoided a long term injury, but he’s likely out this week against the Raiders. Backup Damien Williams should be the lead back and worthy of fantasy consideration.

Chris Carson, Seahawks

Carson missed Tuesday’s practice with a neck issue and plays on Thursday night against a tough Rams defense. We’ll see how practice reports go, but if he can’t go, Alex Collins would end up as the lead back.