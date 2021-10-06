 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 5 for fantasy football, including our pick for RB streamer.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on October 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Lions 24-14. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Week 4 is officially in the books and just as we all projected, Cordarrelle Patterson finished as the RB1 on the week with a 34.6 point performance. We saw a bounceback performance for RB Jonathan Taylor amid much panic as he ranked as the RB29 heading into Week 4, along with another solid outing for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who managed his second consecutive game of 100+ rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.

Each week, we continue to learn more about some of the more confusing backfields in the league, too. The Ravens, for example, made rookie RB Ty’Son Williams inactive for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Broncos. This left Latavius Murray to fill the clear-cut RB1 role for the team totaling 19 touches on the day. With Giovani Bernard out of the lineup for the Bucs, Leonard Fournette was the team’s primary back, totaling 128 total yards on 23 touches to Ronald Jones’ line of six carries for 25 yards and a score.

Unfortunately, left for us to consider as we set our Week 5 fantasy football lineups, there was a slew of injuries as well. Let’s get into it.

Injury news

David Montgomery (knee)

Montgomery left late in Sunday’s game after scoring two touchdowns on the ground with a nasty-looking knee injury. Monday’s MRI revealed a sprain, luckily avoiding a torn ACL, but he’s likely to miss at least 4 weeks. Damien Williams will serve as his backup, with rookie Khalil Herbert next on the depth chart.

Joe Mixon (ankle)

Mixon suffered a mild ankle sprain that left him sideline late in the fourth quarter of the Bengals primetime matchup against the Jaguars. Samaje Perine is his backup.

Chris Carson (neck)

Carson was listed as a DNP Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Rams. Backup Alex Collins rotated snaps with Carson last week, finishing the game with 12 touches for 78 scrimmage yards and a score. Continue to keep an eye heading into Thursday.

Week 5 RB streamer

Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. JAX

McNichols is one of my favorite deep flex plays in full-PPR leagues. In the absence of Julio Jones and AJ Brown in Week 4, McNichols ran 32 routes — the fifth-most among RBs on the week — and finished the day with 8 catches for 74 receiving yards. If Brown and Jones are out again for the Titans, look for McNichols as a deep flex play at RB, as the team faces the Jaguars, who have allowed the 7th most catches and 6th most receiving yards to the running back position so far on the season.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 5

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Derrick Henry TEN @ JAC
2 Alvin Kamara NO @ WAS
3 Austin Ekeler LAC vs CLE
4 Saquon Barkley NYG @ DAL
5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs NYG
6 Joe Mixon CIN vs GB
7 Aaron Jones GB @ CIN
8 Nick Chubb CLE @ LAC
9 Najee Harris PIT vs DEN
10 Jonathan Taylor IND @ BAL
11 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ SEA
12 Dalvin Cook MIN vs DET
13 Antonio Gibson WAS vs NO
14 James Robinson JAC vs TEN
15 D'Andre Swift DET @ MIN
16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs BUF
17 Damien Harris NE @ HOU
18 Chris Carson SEA vs LAR
19 Chase Edmonds ARI vs SF
20 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs PHI
21 Kareem Hunt CLE @ LAC
22 Josh Jacobs LV vs CHI
23 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NYJ
24 Zack Moss BUF @ KC
25 Trey Sermon SF @ ARI
26 Damien Williams CHI @ LV
27 Latavius Murray BAL vs IND
28 Miles Sanders PHI @ CAR
29 Leonard Fournette TB vs MIA
30 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ PIT
31 Javonte Williams DEN @ PIT
32 Jamaal Williams DET @ MIN
33 Nyheim Hines IND @ BAL
34 Tony Pollard DAL vs NYG
35 Mike Davis ATL vs NYJ
36 Devin Singletary BUF @ KC
37 Michael Carter NYJ @ ATL
38 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ CAR
39 Samaje Perine CIN vs GB
40 James Conner ARI vs SF
41 Kenyan Drake LV vs CHI
42 J.D. McKissic WAS vs NO
43 Sony Michel LAR @ SEA
44 Mark Ingram II HOU vs NE
45 Ronald Jones II TB vs MIA
46 Alexander Mattison MIN vs DET
47 Malcolm Brown MIA @ TB
48 Peyton Barber LV vs CHI
49 Darrel Williams KC vs BUF
50 Ty Johnson NYJ @ ATL
51 Royce Freeman CAR vs PHI
52 AJ Dillon GB @ CIN
53 Myles Gaskin MIA @ TB
54 Brandon Bolden NE @ HOU
55 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ ARI
56 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ WAS
57 David Johnson HOU vs NE
58 Phillip Lindsay HOU vs NE
59 Alex Collins SEA vs LAR
60 J.J. Taylor NE @ HOU
61 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ JAC
62 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ TB
63 Larry Rountree III LAC vs CLE
64 Justin Jackson LAC vs CLE
65 Demetric Felton CLE @ LAC
66 Travis Homer SEA vs LAR
67 Devonta Freeman BAL vs IND
68 Chris Evans CIN vs GB
69 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ ATL
70 Ty Montgomery NO @ WAS
71 Jerick McKinnon KC vs BUF
72 Alec Ingold LV vs CHI
73 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs TEN
74 Ameer Abdullah MIN vs DET
75 Jake Funk LAR @ SEA
76 Gary Brightwell NYG @ DAL
77 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs DEN
78 Rex Burkhead HOU vs NE
79 Kylin Hill GB @ CIN
80 Le'Veon Bell BAL vs IND
81 Trenton Cannon SF @ ARI
82 C.J. Ham MIN vs DET
83 Patrick Ricard BAL vs IND
84 Jacques Patrick SF @ ARI
85 Jaret Patterson WAS vs NO
86 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ LAC
87 Jordan Wilkins IND @ BAL
88 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs LAR
89 Marlon Mack IND @ BAL
90 Devontae Booker NYG @ DAL
91 Elijhaa Penny NYG @ DAL
92 Keith Smith ATL vs NYJ

More From DraftKings Nation