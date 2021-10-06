Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Week 4 was full of some really interesting performances at wide receiver. We saw names like Randall Cobb, Corey Davis, Van Jefferson and Kalif Raymond all finish in the top-12 in fantasy points. Honorable mention goes to Jamison Crowder, AJ Green, John Ross and Hunter Renfrow who finished in the top-24. Deebo Samuel has probably been the biggest surprise of all so far through the season, averaging 122.5 receiving yards per game.
Robert Woods continues to be on the panic radar for fantasy football managers, exceeding 50 receiving yards in just one of his four outings this season. Luckily, for those who continue to start him, he did have a touchdown to save his fantasy day. Other wideouts struggling include Allen Robinson, who was drafted (on average) as the WR11 in PPR fantasy football leagues. Darnell Mooney was the Bears WR to come down with a big fantasy day in Week 4, catching five of his 7 targets for 125 receiving yards.
Injury news
DJ Chark (ankle)
Chark suffered a broken ankle on the opening drive of the Jaguars Week 5 primetime matchup against the Bengals and is out for the season. Laviska Shenault had a breakout game in his absence, reeling in 6 of his 7 targets for a career-high 99 receiving yards.
Will Fuller (finger)
The struggles with health continue for Dolphins WR Will Fuller. He suffered a fractured finger in Week 4 and is looking likely to miss a week or two in his recovery. In his absence, DeVante Parker seems to be the most worthwhile option at WR in terms of fantasy production, seeing at least 7 targets in each game so far on the season.
Week 5 WR Streamer
Jamison Crowder vs. ATL
Crowder remains a PPR cheat code, seeing 9 targets, reeling in 7 of them for 61 yards and a score in his 2021 NFL season debut. Zach Wilson appeared his most comfortable yet in Week 4 and now will face a porous Falcons secondary that’s allowed 11 passing touchdowns — tied for the most through the first four weeks. Crowder’s only worth consideration in full-PPR scoring formats, but the heavy utilization has always been enough to keep him in flex consideration while he’s healthy and on the field.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 5
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ PHI
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs PIT
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs HOU
|4
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ SF
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs ARI
|6
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ SF
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs CAR
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs CLE
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ LAR
|10
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ DAL
|11
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ ATL
|12
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ NE
|13
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs LV
|14
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs WAS
|15
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs CLE
|16
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs CAR
|17
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs LV
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs SEA
|19
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ NE
|20
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|21
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs DET
|22
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs BAL
|23
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs JAC
|24
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ DEN
|25
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs JAC
|26
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs ARI
|27
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ NO
|28
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ GB
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ BUF
|30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|@ GB
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs KC
|32
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ NE
|33
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ MIA
|34
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|35
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs JAC
|36
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|37
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ LAR
|38
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ DAL
|39
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|40
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|41
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs SEA
|42
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs BAL
|43
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs HOU
|44
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ NO
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs TB
|46
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ MIN
|47
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs DET
|48
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs IND
|49
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|@ LAC
|50
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|51
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ LAR
|52
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ LAC
|53
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ DEN
|54
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs IND
|55
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs TB
|56
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ PHI
|57
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs HOU
|58
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs KC
|59
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|vs IND
|60
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs CLE
|61
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ LAC
|62
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ NO
|63
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|@ CHI
|64
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ MIA
|65
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ GB
|66
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|67
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs PIT
|68
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs NYG
|69
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ DAL
|70
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ LAR
|71
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|72
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ ATL
|73
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ NO
|74
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs HOU
|75
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs KC
|76
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|77
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs CAR
|78
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ ATL
|79
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ CHI
|80
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ SF
|81
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ BUF
|82
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ PHI
|83
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ MIN
|84
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ MIN
|85
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs LV
|86
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ DEN
|87
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs WAS
|88
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs WAS
|89
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs NYG
|90
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs PIT
|91
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs PIT
|92
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs TB
|93
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ MIN
|94
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs SEA
|95
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|96
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ CHI
|97
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|@ MIA
|98
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ PHI
|99
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|100
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ NE
|101
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs SEA
|102
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ NO
|103
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs LV
|104
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|@ CHI
|105
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|vs JAC
|106
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ NE
|107
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|@ BUF
|108
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|vs KC
|109
|Chris Hogan
|NO
|vs NYG
|110
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs DET
|111
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|112
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs JAC
|113
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs IND
|114
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs IND