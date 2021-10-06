 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 5 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers heads to the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown catch during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 28-21. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Week 4 was full of some really interesting performances at wide receiver. We saw names like Randall Cobb, Corey Davis, Van Jefferson and Kalif Raymond all finish in the top-12 in fantasy points. Honorable mention goes to Jamison Crowder, AJ Green, John Ross and Hunter Renfrow who finished in the top-24. Deebo Samuel has probably been the biggest surprise of all so far through the season, averaging 122.5 receiving yards per game.

Robert Woods continues to be on the panic radar for fantasy football managers, exceeding 50 receiving yards in just one of his four outings this season. Luckily, for those who continue to start him, he did have a touchdown to save his fantasy day. Other wideouts struggling include Allen Robinson, who was drafted (on average) as the WR11 in PPR fantasy football leagues. Darnell Mooney was the Bears WR to come down with a big fantasy day in Week 4, catching five of his 7 targets for 125 receiving yards.

Injury news

DJ Chark (ankle)

Chark suffered a broken ankle on the opening drive of the Jaguars Week 5 primetime matchup against the Bengals and is out for the season. Laviska Shenault had a breakout game in his absence, reeling in 6 of his 7 targets for a career-high 99 receiving yards.

Will Fuller (finger)

The struggles with health continue for Dolphins WR Will Fuller. He suffered a fractured finger in Week 4 and is looking likely to miss a week or two in his recovery. In his absence, DeVante Parker seems to be the most worthwhile option at WR in terms of fantasy production, seeing at least 7 targets in each game so far on the season.

Week 5 WR Streamer

Jamison Crowder vs. ATL

Crowder remains a PPR cheat code, seeing 9 targets, reeling in 7 of them for 61 yards and a score in his 2021 NFL season debut. Zach Wilson appeared his most comfortable yet in Week 4 and now will face a porous Falcons secondary that’s allowed 11 passing touchdowns — tied for the most through the first four weeks. Crowder’s only worth consideration in full-PPR scoring formats, but the heavy utilization has always been enough to keep him in flex consideration while he’s healthy and on the field.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 5

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC @ PHI
2 Davante Adams GB vs PIT
3 Stefon Diggs BUF vs HOU
4 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ SF
5 Cooper Kupp LAR vs ARI
6 Tyler Lockett SEA @ SF
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs CAR
8 Justin Jefferson MIN vs CLE
9 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ LAR
10 D.J. Moore CAR @ DAL
11 Terry McLaurin WAS @ ATL
12 Chris Godwin TB @ NE
13 Keenan Allen LAC vs LV
14 Calvin Ridley ATL vs WAS
15 Adam Thielen MIN vs CLE
16 Amari Cooper DAL vs CAR
17 Mike Williams LAC vs LV
18 Deebo Samuel SF vs SEA
19 Mike Evans TB @ NE
20 Julio Jones TEN @ NYJ
21 Allen Robinson II CHI vs DET
22 Courtland Sutton DEN vs BAL
23 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs JAC
24 Marquise Brown BAL @ DEN
25 Tee Higgins CIN vs JAC
26 Robert Woods LAR vs ARI
27 Sterling Shepard NYG @ NO
28 Chase Claypool PIT @ GB
29 Brandin Cooks HOU @ BUF
30 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ GB
31 DeVonta Smith PHI vs KC
32 Antonio Brown TB @ NE
33 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ MIA
34 A.J. Brown TEN @ NYJ
35 Tyler Boyd CIN vs JAC
36 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ CIN
37 Rondale Moore ARI @ LAR
38 Robby Anderson CAR @ DAL
39 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ CIN
40 Corey Davis NYJ vs TEN
41 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs SEA
42 Tim Patrick DEN vs BAL
43 Cole Beasley BUF vs HOU
44 Kenny Golladay NYG @ NO
45 Jakobi Meyers NE vs TB
46 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ MIN
47 Darnell Mooney CHI vs DET
48 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs IND
49 Henry Ruggs III LV @ LAC
50 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ CIN
51 Christian Kirk ARI @ LAR
52 Hunter Renfrow LV @ LAC
53 Sammy Watkins BAL @ DEN
54 DeVante Parker MIA vs IND
55 Nelson Agholor NE vs TB
56 Mecole Hardman KC @ PHI
57 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs HOU
58 Jalen Reagor PHI vs KC
59 Will Fuller V MIA vs IND
60 K.J. Osborn MIN vs CLE
61 Bryan Edwards LV @ LAC
62 Darius Slayton NYG @ NO
63 Quintez Cephus DET @ CHI
64 Zach Pascal IND @ MIA
65 James Washington PIT @ GB
66 Elijah Moore NYJ vs TEN
67 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs PIT
68 Marquez Callaway NO vs NYG
69 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ DAL
70 A.J. Green ARI @ LAR
71 Van Jefferson LAR vs ARI
72 Dyami Brown WAS @ ATL
73 Collin Johnson NYG @ NO
74 Gabriel Davis BUF vs HOU
75 Quez Watkins PHI vs KC
76 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs TEN
77 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs CAR
78 Adam Humphries WAS @ ATL
79 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ CHI
80 Freddie Swain SEA @ SF
81 Chris Conley HOU @ BUF
82 Demarcus Robinson KC @ PHI
83 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ MIN
84 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ MIN
85 Jalen Guyton LAC vs LV
86 Devin Duvernay BAL @ DEN
87 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs WAS
88 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs WAS
89 Deonte Harris NO vs NYG
90 Randall Cobb GB vs PIT
91 Allen Lazard GB vs PIT
92 Kendrick Bourne NE vs TB
93 Rashard Higgins CLE @ MIN
94 Trent Sherfield SF vs SEA
95 Chester Rogers TEN @ NYJ
96 Kalif Raymond DET @ CHI
97 Parris Campbell IND @ MIA
98 Byron Pringle KC @ PHI
99 DeSean Jackson LAR vs ARI
100 Scotty Miller TB @ NE
101 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs SEA
102 Kadarius Toney NYG @ NO
103 Joshua Palmer LAC vs LV
104 Trinity Benson DET @ CHI
105 Auden Tate CIN vs JAC
106 Tyler Johnson TB @ NE
107 Anthony Miller HOU @ BUF
108 Greg Ward PHI vs KC
109 Chris Hogan NO vs NYG
110 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs DET
111 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs TEN
112 Mike Thomas CIN vs JAC
113 Preston Williams MIA vs IND
114 Albert Wilson MIA vs IND

More From DraftKings Nation