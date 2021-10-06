Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Week 4 was full of some really interesting performances at wide receiver. We saw names like Randall Cobb, Corey Davis, Van Jefferson and Kalif Raymond all finish in the top-12 in fantasy points. Honorable mention goes to Jamison Crowder, AJ Green, John Ross and Hunter Renfrow who finished in the top-24. Deebo Samuel has probably been the biggest surprise of all so far through the season, averaging 122.5 receiving yards per game.

Robert Woods continues to be on the panic radar for fantasy football managers, exceeding 50 receiving yards in just one of his four outings this season. Luckily, for those who continue to start him, he did have a touchdown to save his fantasy day. Other wideouts struggling include Allen Robinson, who was drafted (on average) as the WR11 in PPR fantasy football leagues. Darnell Mooney was the Bears WR to come down with a big fantasy day in Week 4, catching five of his 7 targets for 125 receiving yards.

Injury news

DJ Chark (ankle)

Chark suffered a broken ankle on the opening drive of the Jaguars Week 5 primetime matchup against the Bengals and is out for the season. Laviska Shenault had a breakout game in his absence, reeling in 6 of his 7 targets for a career-high 99 receiving yards.

Will Fuller (finger)

The struggles with health continue for Dolphins WR Will Fuller. He suffered a fractured finger in Week 4 and is looking likely to miss a week or two in his recovery. In his absence, DeVante Parker seems to be the most worthwhile option at WR in terms of fantasy production, seeing at least 7 targets in each game so far on the season.

Week 5 WR Streamer

Jamison Crowder vs. ATL

Crowder remains a PPR cheat code, seeing 9 targets, reeling in 7 of them for 61 yards and a score in his 2021 NFL season debut. Zach Wilson appeared his most comfortable yet in Week 4 and now will face a porous Falcons secondary that’s allowed 11 passing touchdowns — tied for the most through the first four weeks. Crowder’s only worth consideration in full-PPR scoring formats, but the heavy utilization has always been enough to keep him in flex consideration while he’s healthy and on the field.