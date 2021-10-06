Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, your Top 5 non-PPR wide receivers are Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, D.J. Moore and Mike Williams. These of course are all good receivers, who were touted going into this season, but it is still somewhat surprising.

Hill is of course the non-PPR wide receiver king, as he’s a three-touchdown game waiting to happen. And it happened last week. Kupp and Williams have been on tears, but were shut down in Week 4 and still are in the Top 5. And Moore has just been a consistent force and target hog while Samuel has two monster games along with two good games.

Injuries

Tee Higgins, Bengals

Higgins will return to practice this week. As long as he can get practices in every day this week, he should have a good chance to return to face the Packers.

Will Fuller, Dolphins

Fuller broke a finger in Week 4 and won’t be able to play this week against the Buccaneers this weekend.

D.J. Chark, Jaguars

Chark’s season is over after breaking an ankle last week. Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault should see more usage in his absence.