 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 5 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, your Top 5 non-PPR wide receivers are Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, D.J. Moore and Mike Williams. These of course are all good receivers, who were touted going into this season, but it is still somewhat surprising.

Hill is of course the non-PPR wide receiver king, as he’s a three-touchdown game waiting to happen. And it happened last week. Kupp and Williams have been on tears, but were shut down in Week 4 and still are in the Top 5. And Moore has just been a consistent force and target hog while Samuel has two monster games along with two good games.

Injuries

Tee Higgins, Bengals

Higgins will return to practice this week. As long as he can get practices in every day this week, he should have a good chance to return to face the Packers.

Will Fuller, Dolphins

Fuller broke a finger in Week 4 and won’t be able to play this week against the Buccaneers this weekend.

D.J. Chark, Jaguars

Chark’s season is over after breaking an ankle last week. Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault should see more usage in his absence.

WR Standard Rankings Week 5

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB @ CIN
2 Stefon Diggs BUF @ KC
3 Tyreek Hill KC vs BUF
4 D.J. Moore CAR vs PHI
5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs DET
6 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs LAR
7 Cooper Kupp LAR @ SEA
8 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs SF
9 Terry McLaurin WAS vs NO
10 Mike Williams LAC vs CLE
11 Calvin Ridley ATL vs NYJ
12 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs NYG
13 Chris Godwin TB vs MIA
14 Deebo Samuel SF @ ARI
15 Mike Evans TB vs MIA
16 Adam Thielen MIN vs DET
17 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs GB
18 Courtland Sutton DEN @ PIT
19 Tyler Lockett SEA vs LAR
20 Amari Cooper DAL vs NYG
21 Keenan Allen LAC vs CLE
22 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NYJ
23 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ LAC
24 Diontae Johnson PIT vs DEN
25 Marquise Brown BAL vs IND
26 Brandin Cooks HOU vs NE
27 Kenny Golladay NYG @ DAL
28 Corey Davis NYJ @ ATL
29 Antonio Brown TB vs MIA
30 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs TEN
31 DeVonta Smith PHI @ CAR
32 Tyler Boyd CIN vs GB
33 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs TEN
34 Allen Robinson II CHI @ LV
35 Jakobi Meyers NE @ HOU
36 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ BAL
37 Tim Patrick DEN @ PIT
38 Robert Woods LAR @ SEA
39 Cole Beasley BUF @ KC
40 Henry Ruggs III LV vs CHI
41 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ KC
42 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs DEN
43 A.J. Green ARI vs SF
44 Robby Anderson CAR vs PHI
45 Christian Kirk ARI vs SF
46 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ ATL
47 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ TB
48 DeVante Parker MIA @ TB
49 Van Jefferson LAR @ SEA
50 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ ARI
51 Nelson Agholor NE @ HOU
52 Rondale Moore ARI vs SF
53 Quintez Cephus DET @ MIN
54 Darnell Mooney CHI @ LV
55 Mecole Hardman KC vs BUF
56 Bryan Edwards LV vs CHI
57 Sammy Watkins BAL vs IND
58 Jalen Reagor PHI @ CAR
59 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs PHI
60 Marquez Callaway NO @ WAS
61 Hunter Renfrow LV vs CHI
62 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ JAC
63 Zach Pascal IND @ BAL
64 K.J. Osborn MIN vs DET
65 Curtis Samuel WAS vs NO
66 Allen Lazard GB @ CIN
67 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs NYG
68 James Washington PIT vs DEN
69 Kendrick Bourne NE @ HOU
70 Quez Watkins PHI @ CAR
71 DeSean Jackson LAR @ SEA
72 Chester Rogers TEN @ JAC
73 Collin Johnson NYG @ DAL
74 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs NYJ
75 Kalif Raymond DET @ MIN
76 Kadarius Toney NYG @ DAL
77 Deonte Harris NO @ WAS
78 Adam Humphries WAS vs NO
79 Gabriel Davis BUF @ KC
80 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ LAC
81 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ ATL
82 Anthony Miller HOU vs NE
83 Parris Campbell IND @ BAL
84 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ MIN
85 Demarcus Robinson KC vs BUF
86 Freddie Swain SEA vs LAR
87 Dyami Brown WAS vs NO
88 Randall Cobb GB @ CIN
89 Byron Pringle KC vs BUF
90 Jalen Guyton LAC vs CLE
91 Chris Conley HOU vs NE
92 Rashard Higgins CLE @ LAC
93 Auden Tate CIN vs GB
94 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ LAC
95 Tyler Johnson TB vs MIA
96 Devin Duvernay BAL vs IND
97 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF @ ARI
98 Kenny Stills NO @ WAS
99 Josh Reynolds TEN @ JAC
100 Trinity Benson DET @ MIN
101 Joshua Palmer LAC vs CLE
102 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ ATL
103 C.J. Board NYG @ DAL
104 Cameron Batson TEN @ JAC
105 Trent Sherfield SF @ ARI
106 Greg Ward PHI @ CAR
107 Mike Thomas CIN vs GB
108 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ LV

More From DraftKings Nation