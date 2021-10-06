Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, your Top 5 non-PPR wide receivers are Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, D.J. Moore and Mike Williams. These of course are all good receivers, who were touted going into this season, but it is still somewhat surprising.
Hill is of course the non-PPR wide receiver king, as he’s a three-touchdown game waiting to happen. And it happened last week. Kupp and Williams have been on tears, but were shut down in Week 4 and still are in the Top 5. And Moore has just been a consistent force and target hog while Samuel has two monster games along with two good games.
Injuries
Tee Higgins, Bengals
Higgins will return to practice this week. As long as he can get practices in every day this week, he should have a good chance to return to face the Packers.
Will Fuller, Dolphins
Fuller broke a finger in Week 4 and won’t be able to play this week against the Buccaneers this weekend.
D.J. Chark, Jaguars
Chark’s season is over after breaking an ankle last week. Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault should see more usage in his absence.
WR Standard Rankings Week 5
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ CIN
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ KC
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs BUF
|4
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs PHI
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs DET
|6
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs LAR
|7
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ SEA
|8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|vs SF
|9
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs NO
|10
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs CLE
|11
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs NYJ
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs NYG
|13
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs MIA
|14
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ ARI
|15
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs MIA
|16
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs DET
|17
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs GB
|18
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ PIT
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs LAR
|20
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs NYG
|21
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs CLE
|22
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs NYJ
|23
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ LAC
|24
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs DEN
|25
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs IND
|26
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs NE
|27
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ DAL
|28
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|@ ATL
|29
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|vs MIA
|30
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs TEN
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ CAR
|32
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs GB
|33
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs TEN
|34
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ LV
|35
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ HOU
|36
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ BAL
|37
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ PIT
|38
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|@ SEA
|39
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ KC
|40
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|vs CHI
|41
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ KC
|42
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|vs DEN
|43
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs SF
|44
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs PHI
|45
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs SF
|46
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ ATL
|47
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ TB
|48
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ TB
|49
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ SEA
|50
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ ARI
|51
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ HOU
|52
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs SF
|53
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|@ MIN
|54
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ LV
|55
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs BUF
|56
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs CHI
|57
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|vs IND
|58
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ CAR
|59
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|vs PHI
|60
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ WAS
|61
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs CHI
|62
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ JAC
|63
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ BAL
|64
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs DET
|65
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|vs NO
|66
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ CIN
|67
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs NYG
|68
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs DEN
|69
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ HOU
|70
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ CAR
|71
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|@ SEA
|72
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ JAC
|73
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ DAL
|74
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs NYJ
|75
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ MIN
|76
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ DAL
|77
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|@ WAS
|78
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs NO
|79
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ KC
|80
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ LAC
|81
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ ATL
|82
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|vs NE
|83
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|@ BAL
|84
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ MIN
|85
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs BUF
|86
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|vs LAR
|87
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs NO
|88
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ CIN
|89
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs BUF
|90
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs CLE
|91
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs NE
|92
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ LAC
|93
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|vs GB
|94
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ LAC
|95
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs MIA
|96
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|vs IND
|97
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|@ ARI
|98
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|@ WAS
|99
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|@ JAC
|100
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|@ MIN
|101
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs CLE
|102
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ ATL
|103
|C.J. Board
|NYG
|@ DAL
|104
|Cameron Batson
|TEN
|@ JAC
|105
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ ARI
|106
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ CAR
|107
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs GB
|108
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ LV