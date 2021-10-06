Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Week 5 of the NFL season is breathing down our necks and that means we once again have to decide on a tight end to play. So far, the Top 5 non-PPR tight ends are Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Darren Waller, Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz.

Gronkowski sits in second despite missing last week, but four touchdowns in four weeks in non-PPR is gold for a tight end. Knox and Schultz are the oddballs of the group and are even waiver pickups in many leagues still. It’s just par for the crazy fantasy tight end course.

Injury news

Logan Thomas, Washington

Thomas doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play this week with a hamstring injury. Washington will likely go with Rickey Seal-Jones as the lead tight end, but Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel should see plenty of work against the Saints in Week 5.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Gronkowski is dealing with multiple cracked ribs and a punctured lung. He shouldn’t play this week against the Dolphins. Cameron Brate has some fantasy appeal, but not a lot.