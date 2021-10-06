 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 5 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans during the second half at Highmark Stadium.&nbsp; Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 of the NFL season is breathing down our necks and that means we once again have to decide on a tight end to play. So far, the Top 5 non-PPR tight ends are Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Darren Waller, Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz.

Gronkowski sits in second despite missing last week, but four touchdowns in four weeks in non-PPR is gold for a tight end. Knox and Schultz are the oddballs of the group and are even waiver pickups in many leagues still. It’s just par for the crazy fantasy tight end course.

Injury news

Logan Thomas, Washington

Thomas doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play this week with a hamstring injury. Washington will likely go with Rickey Seal-Jones as the lead tight end, but Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel should see plenty of work against the Saints in Week 5.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Gronkowski is dealing with multiple cracked ribs and a punctured lung. He shouldn’t play this week against the Dolphins. Cameron Brate has some fantasy appeal, but not a lot.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 5

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs BUF
2 Darren Waller LV vs CHI
3 T.J. Hockenson DET @ MIN
4 George Kittle SF @ ARI
5 Mark Andrews BAL vs IND
6 Kyle Pitts ATL vs NYJ
7 Dawson Knox BUF @ KC
8 Noah Fant DEN @ PIT
9 Tyler Higbee LAR @ SEA
10 Dallas Goedert PHI @ CAR
11 Dalton Schultz DAL vs NYG
12 Mike Gesicki MIA @ TB
13 Tyler Conklin MIN vs DET
14 Jared Cook LAC vs CLE
15 Hunter Henry NE @ HOU
16 Cameron Brate TB vs MIA
17 Austin Hooper CLE @ LAC
18 Jonnu Smith NE @ HOU
19 Evan Engram NYG @ DAL
20 Robert Tonyan GB @ CIN
21 Maxx Williams ARI vs SF
22 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs GB
23 Blake Jarwin DAL vs NYG
24 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs DEN
25 Zach Ertz PHI @ CAR
26 Cole Kmet CHI @ LV
27 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs NO
28 Juwan Johnson NO @ WAS
29 Eric Ebron PIT vs DEN
30 O.J. Howard TB vs MIA
31 Jack Doyle IND @ BAL
32 David Njoku CLE @ LAC
33 Anthony Firkser TEN @ JAC
34 Adam Trautman NO @ WAS
35 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ PIT
36 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ BAL
37 Dan Arnold JAC vs TEN
38 Will Dissly SEA vs LAR
39 Gerald Everett SEA vs LAR
40 Ian Thomas CAR vs PHI
41 Tommy Tremble CAR vs PHI
42 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ DAL

