Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Week 5 of the NFL season is breathing down our necks and that means we once again have to decide on a tight end to play. So far, the Top 5 non-PPR tight ends are Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Darren Waller, Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz.
Gronkowski sits in second despite missing last week, but four touchdowns in four weeks in non-PPR is gold for a tight end. Knox and Schultz are the oddballs of the group and are even waiver pickups in many leagues still. It’s just par for the crazy fantasy tight end course.
Injury news
Logan Thomas, Washington
Thomas doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play this week with a hamstring injury. Washington will likely go with Rickey Seal-Jones as the lead tight end, but Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel should see plenty of work against the Saints in Week 5.
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
Gronkowski is dealing with multiple cracked ribs and a punctured lung. He shouldn’t play this week against the Dolphins. Cameron Brate has some fantasy appeal, but not a lot.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 5
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs BUF
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs CHI
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|@ MIN
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|@ ARI
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs IND
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs NYJ
|7
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|@ KC
|8
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|@ PIT
|9
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|@ SEA
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ CAR
|11
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs NYG
|12
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ TB
|13
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|vs DET
|14
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|vs CLE
|15
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|@ HOU
|16
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|vs MIA
|17
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|@ LAC
|18
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|@ HOU
|19
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ DAL
|20
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|@ CIN
|21
|Maxx Williams
|ARI
|vs SF
|22
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|vs GB
|23
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|vs NYG
|24
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs DEN
|25
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|@ CAR
|26
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ LV
|27
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|vs NO
|28
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|@ WAS
|29
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|vs DEN
|30
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|vs MIA
|31
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ BAL
|32
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ LAC
|33
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|@ JAC
|34
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ WAS
|35
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|@ PIT
|36
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ BAL
|37
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|vs TEN
|38
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|vs LAR
|39
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|vs LAR
|40
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|vs PHI
|41
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|vs PHI
|42
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|@ DAL