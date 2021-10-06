Tight end PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Welcome in to Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and TJ Hockenson continue to dominate, while names like Dalton Schultz (TE4) and Dawson Knox (TE6) continue to shock fantasy managers with production.

Injury news

Logan Thomas (hamstring)

Washington TE Logan Thomas suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and is considered “week-to-week”. The rapport between Terry McLaurin and Taylor Heineke remains strong, so expect the former Ohio State wideout to continue on a tear while Thomas is out of the active lineup.

Rob Gronkowski (ribs)

After initial reports stated that Gronkowski did not suffer fractured ribs in Week 3, word came that he did indeed have fractured ribs, in turn suffering a punctured lung. Rib injuries are generally a pain tolerance issue, but the punctured lung does complicate things a bit. His status for Week 5 is uncertain.

Week 5 TE Streamer

Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. TEA

Schultz was the fantasy tight end not many saw coming in the 2021 NFL season. Schultz ranks 10th in targets at the position and 6th in yards with 3 TDs to date. That ranks him as the TE4 heading into Week 5, as he handles a 17.5% team target share. Schultz ranks second in yards per route run so far on the season, only behind stud TE Travis Kelce. It’s clear that he’s got a rapport with Dak and is criminally underrated for how he’s been producing on the season.