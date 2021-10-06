 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 5 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Welcome in to Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and TJ Hockenson continue to dominate, while names like Dalton Schultz (TE4) and Dawson Knox (TE6) continue to shock fantasy managers with production.

Injury news

Logan Thomas (hamstring)

Washington TE Logan Thomas suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and is considered “week-to-week”. The rapport between Terry McLaurin and Taylor Heineke remains strong, so expect the former Ohio State wideout to continue on a tear while Thomas is out of the active lineup.

Rob Gronkowski (ribs)

After initial reports stated that Gronkowski did not suffer fractured ribs in Week 3, word came that he did indeed have fractured ribs, in turn suffering a punctured lung. Rib injuries are generally a pain tolerance issue, but the punctured lung does complicate things a bit. His status for Week 5 is uncertain.

Week 5 TE Streamer

Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. TEA

Schultz was the fantasy tight end not many saw coming in the 2021 NFL season. Schultz ranks 10th in targets at the position and 6th in yards with 3 TDs to date. That ranks him as the TE4 heading into Week 5, as he handles a 17.5% team target share. Schultz ranks second in yards per route run so far on the season, only behind stud TE Travis Kelce. It’s clear that he’s got a rapport with Dak and is criminally underrated for how he’s been producing on the season.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 5

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs BUF
2 Darren Waller LV vs CHI
3 T.J. Hockenson DET @ MIN
4 George Kittle SF @ ARI
5 Mark Andrews BAL vs IND
6 Kyle Pitts ATL vs NYJ
7 Noah Fant DEN @ PIT
8 Dawson Knox BUF @ KC
9 Tyler Higbee LAR @ SEA
10 Dallas Goedert PHI @ CAR
11 Dalton Schultz DAL vs NYG
12 Mike Gesicki MIA @ TB
13 Tyler Conklin MIN vs DET
14 Hunter Henry NE @ HOU
15 Cameron Brate TB vs MIA
16 Jared Cook LAC vs CLE
17 Austin Hooper CLE @ LAC
18 Evan Engram NYG @ DAL
19 Jonnu Smith NE @ HOU
20 Robert Tonyan GB @ CIN
21 Maxx Williams ARI vs SF
22 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs GB
23 Zach Ertz PHI @ CAR
24 Blake Jarwin DAL vs NYG
25 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs DEN
26 Cole Kmet CHI @ LV
27 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs NO
28 Juwan Johnson NO @ WAS
29 Eric Ebron PIT vs DEN
30 Jack Doyle IND @ BAL
31 David Njoku CLE @ LAC
32 Adam Trautman NO @ WAS
33 Anthony Firkser TEN @ JAC
34 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ PIT
35 Will Dissly SEA vs LAR
36 Dan Arnold JAC vs TEN
37 Ian Thomas CAR vs PHI
38 Jordan Akins HOU @ BUF
39 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ MIA

More From DraftKings Nation