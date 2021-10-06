How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the October 6th episode

AEW Dynamite celebrates its two-year anniversary tonight with a live show from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The company is continuing the build towards its Full Gear pay-per-view next month and will have a loaded show featuring an eight-man tag team match and a special ladder match.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, October 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The show will be headlined by a seven-man Casino Ladder Match where the winner will receive an AEW World Championship shot at a later date. The participants include Pac, Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, and a joker entrant that will be revealed when the match starts. Some have speculated that the joker could be a returning Hangman Page, while there’s also a possibility that Bryan Danielson could be the surprise entrant as a way to force a rematch with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Perhaps CM Punk is comfortable enough now to put his body through the rigors of a ladder match? We’ll find out.

Speaking of Danielson and Omega, they’ll continue their feud tonight in an eight-man tag match that will see Danielson team up with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage to battle The Elite. It all comes to a head as all parties involved have been trading blows for months now.

Also on the show, new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend his title against a debuting Bobby Fish and Hikaru Shida will battle Sereena Deeb.