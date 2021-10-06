Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater “feeling better,” but still in concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos lost their first game of the season last week and lost their starting quarterback as well, when the Baltimore Ravens won in Denver. In that game Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion. To start Week 5, Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol and won’t practice on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bridgewater beat out Drew Lock in the preseason, so it was Lock who came in after Bridgewater’s concussion. Lock had a poor showing, completing 12-of-21 passes for 113 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The team would rather Bridgewater return to face a tough Steelers defense this week.

So far reports have been positive on how Bridgewater feels, so it looks like he’ll at least have a chance to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Bridgewater is the better quarterback at the moment and he likely gives the offensive players a better chance to put up fantasy numbers. Against the Steelers, Bridgwater doesn’t have much streaming appeal, but the key offensive skill players will have some value, especially if he can return.