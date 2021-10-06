 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders RB Peyton Barber expected to miss a few weeks due to turf toe

We break down the news that Peyton Barber is dealing with a toe injury, and what it means for Week 5.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Running back Peyton Barber of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images
Running back Peyton Barber of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber is expected to miss a few weeks due to turf toe, according to Ian Rapoport. Barber did not suffer a fracture and is still getting tests done but he’s likely to be on the sideline for some time.

Barber filled in admirably for Josh Jacobs, recording 32 yards against the Steelers before going for 111 yards and a score against the Dolphins. He only saw one attempt in Week 4 against the Chargers due to Jacobs’ return and his own injury.

Fantasy football implications

With Jacobs coming back from his injury, Barber’s role is non-existent in the offense. Kenyan Drake still handles the bulk of work on receiving downs, so Barber’s only hope for a path to fantasy relevance was Jacobs being sidelined. With the workhorse back slated to start against the Bears with no injury designation, managers who have Barber can safely place him on the bench for now.

