Raiders RB Peyton Barber expected to miss a few weeks due to turf toe

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber is expected to miss a few weeks due to turf toe, according to Ian Rapoport. Barber did not suffer a fracture and is still getting tests done but he’s likely to be on the sideline for some time.

Barber filled in admirably for Josh Jacobs, recording 32 yards against the Steelers before going for 111 yards and a score against the Dolphins. He only saw one attempt in Week 4 against the Chargers due to Jacobs’ return and his own injury.

Fantasy football implications

With Jacobs coming back from his injury, Barber’s role is non-existent in the offense. Kenyan Drake still handles the bulk of work on receiving downs, so Barber’s only hope for a path to fantasy relevance was Jacobs being sidelined. With the workhorse back slated to start against the Bears with no injury designation, managers who have Barber can safely place him on the bench for now.