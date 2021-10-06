How to watch Giants vs. Dodgers NLDS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in the NLDS in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game 3-1 at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday night to advance.

The Giants had to win all the way up to the last game of the regular season to hold off the Dodgers, claiming the NL West title and No. 1 overall seed throughout the playoffs. Nobody thought this Giants team was capable of pulling any of that off. Now, they enter the NLDS in a great spot, ready to send out Brandon Webb and Kevin Gausman to help get an early lead in the series.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for the NLDS, including game times and TV info.

Giants vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Dodgers at Giants, Friday, Oct. 8th, 9:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Dodgers at Giants, Saturday, Oct. 9th, 9:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Giants at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 11th, TBS

Game 4: Giants at Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 12th, TBS

Game 5: Dodgers at Giants, Thursday, Oct. 14th, TBS