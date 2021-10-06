 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Giants vs. Dodgers NLDS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers face each other in the NLDS in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down what to watch and how to watch on TV and via live online stream.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Kevin Gausman #34 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on October 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in the NLDS in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game 3-1 at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday night to advance.

The Giants had to win all the way up to the last game of the regular season to hold off the Dodgers, claiming the NL West title and No. 1 overall seed throughout the playoffs. Nobody thought this Giants team was capable of pulling any of that off. Now, they enter the NLDS in a great spot, ready to send out Brandon Webb and Kevin Gausman to help get an early lead in the series.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for the NLDS, including game times and TV info.

Giants vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Dodgers at Giants, Friday, Oct. 8th, 9:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 2: Dodgers at Giants, Saturday, Oct. 9th, 9:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 3: Giants at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 11th, TBS
Game 4: Giants at Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 12th, TBS
Game 5: Dodgers at Giants, Thursday, Oct. 14th, TBS

