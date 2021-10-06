Best player prop bets to consider for Cardinals vs. Dodgers NL Wild Card game

To wrap up the Wild Card round, we have the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Cardinals secured the second wild card spot as they won 19 out of their last 22 games. The Dodgers ended the season with 106 wins, which put them one game behind the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title.

Adam Wainwright will be on the mound for the Cardinals, while the Dodgers will give the ball to Max Scherzer. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Wednesday night’s Wild Card Game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Scherzer over 7.5 strikeouts (-105)

Scherzer will look to hopefully start the Dodgers’ postseason run off on a good foot on Wednesday night against the Cardinals. The 37-year-old has been dominant on the bump since arriving to Los Angeles in late July. The three-time NL Cy Young award winner is a perfect 7-0 with 1.89 ERA in 11 starts.

Within those 11 starts with the Dodgers, Scherzer has gone over his prop of 7.5 strikeouts six times. Coincidentally, one of those starts came against the Cardinals, where he recorded 13 strikeouts in 8.0 IP. The veteran pitcher faced St. Louis this season twice and has an ERA of 0.00, along with 22 strikeouts in 14 IP.

Adam Wainwright under 5.5 hits allowed (-110)

We could see a pitchers duel breakout between two veteran pitchers in Wainwright and Scherzer. For the Cardinals to have a chance to win, they will need Wainwright to be on his A-game and keep the Dodgers’ bats at bay, which is easier said than done. The 40-year-old has pitched well on the road this season with a record of 8-2 and 3.58 ERA.

Wainwright has also done a great job of not getting hit around either. In his last 10 starts, the veteran has only allowed more than 5.5 hits in only four starts. One of those starts came against the Dodgers, where he allowed 7 hits in 8.1 IP last month.

