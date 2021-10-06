Moneyline pick for Cardinals vs. Dodgers NL Wild Card game

The Wild Card round will wrap up on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET with a National League matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers finished the season with 106 wins, which was the second-most wins in the majors behind the San Francisco Giants (107).

However, it was not enough to win the NL West as that moniker went to the Giants. The Cardinals finished the season winning 19 out of their last 22 games to secure the last WC spot in the National League. Adam Wainwright will be on the mound for Cardinals and he will be opposed by Max Scherzer for the Dodgers.

We’ll get you set for all the action in what has been a very competitive series this season and where you should put your money to take advantage of this one-game playoff.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers moneyline odds

LAD: -220

STL: +180

There’s a ton of juice on the Dodgers’ side, which makes complete sense as they are the heavy favorite with Scherzer on the mound. We’ve seen countless times throughout the season the Dodgers listed with -200 odds or greater. And usually, when they had those odds, Los Angeles comes out on the winning side. In their last 10 games, when they are favorite on the moneyline at -200 or better, the Dodgers are 9-1 straight up.

I think it will be a close game between the two squads, especially with the arms that will be on the mound. But I think the Dodgers have the better offense to carry them into what will be a fun NLDS series against the San Francisco Giants.

Pick: Dodgers

