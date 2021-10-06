What channel is Cardinals vs. Dodgers NL Wild Card game on and when does it start

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the LA Dodgers on Wednesday for the NL Wild Card game to kickoff the MLB Postseason.

Here’s a quick preview of the two teams and how you can get tuned in for the game Wednesday.

The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the league entering the postseason, winning 21 of their last 25 games. This streak ironically started after a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers to put St. Louis at 69-68 on the season. The Cardinals have historically been successful in the postseason and have a golden opportunity to keep their winning ways going.

The Dodgers will be upset about winning 106 games and being sent to the one-game wildcard round but they have to put that past them now. Ace Max Scherzer goes to the mound attempting to shut down a red-hot Cardinals team. The Dodgers will be looking to win back-to-back World Series and are favored to do so according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Wild Card game TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 6th

Game time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

The Dodgers are favored on the 1.5-run line at -105 and on the moneyline at -225. That makes the Cardinals +185 underdogs. The over/under is set at 7.5 runs.