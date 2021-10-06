Who won the regular-season series between Cardinals-Dodgers?

The St. Louis Cardinals are officially set to travel out to LA to take on the Dodgers for the NL Wild Card game at Fenway Park on Wednesday night at 8:10 p.m. ET on TBS. We’ll break down the regular-season series and who won.

Who won season series between Cardinals-Dodgers?

Series tied 3-3

The two teams split their six meetings this season, with the Cardinals winning the first and last meeting. St. Louis won the last two games of the season series as part of its long run to eventually get into the postseason as the wild card. The Dodgers outscored the Cardinals 26-6 in their three victories, while St. Louis won each of its games in the season series by one run.

Paul Goldschmidt has had success against the Dodgers this season, hitting .350 in 20 at-bats against Los Angeles. The Cardinals hope star Nolan Arenado can turn it around against the defending World Series champions. Arenado is hitting .095 in 21 at-bats against LA.

Justin Turner has been a consistent source of offense for the Dodgers, but he’s been slightly worse against the Cardinals this season. Turner is hitting .227 in 22 at-bats against St. Louis. Mookie Betts, another star in LA’s lineup, has been on fire against the Cardinals. He’s hitting .435 in 23 at-bats but did not go yard against the opponent.