Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the second round of its playoffs this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, after which it will cut down to eight drivers competing for the big prize. The green flag drops for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with NBC broadcasting the race.

Chase Elliott comes into the race as a +220 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Elliott is currently seventh in the playoff race with two wins on the season. However, he has won this race each of the past two years and has been generally dominant at Charlotte Motor Speedway throughout his career. Over the past seven races there, Elliott has won three times and has finished in the top six in each. He finished second earlier this year at the Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson follows with +450 odds, Martin Truex, Jr. is at +700, Kyle Busch is +1000, and Denny Hamlin rounds out the top five at +1100. Hamlin and Larson are currently in the top two positions in the Cup Series playoff race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 race, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Chase Elliott +220 Kyle Larson +450 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Kyle Busch +1000 Denny Hamlin +1100 William Byron +1300 Christopher Bell +1500 A.J. Allmendinger +1800 Joey Logano +2000 Ryan Blaney +2200 Alex Bowman +2500 Kevin Harvick +2500 Kurt Busch +2800 Ross Chastain +3000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Brad Keselowski +4000 Matt DiBenedetto +5000 Tyler Reddick +5000 Michael McDowell +6000 Chris Buescher +8000 Austin Dillon +8000 Daniel Suarez +10000 Aric Almirola +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Cole Custer +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +13000 Bubba Wallace +13000 Ryan Preece +15000 Ryan Newman +15000 Corey Lajoie +25000 Justin Haley +25000 Joey Hand +30000 Anthony Alfredo +40000 Josh Bilicki +50000 Quin Houff +100000 Garrett Smithley +100000 Cody Ware +100000 Kyle Tilley +100000 Timmy Hill +100000

