Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

By David Fucillo
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the second round of its playoffs this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, after which it will cut down to eight drivers competing for the big prize. The green flag drops for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with NBC broadcasting the race.

Chase Elliott comes into the race as a +220 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Elliott is currently seventh in the playoff race with two wins on the season. However, he has won this race each of the past two years and has been generally dominant at Charlotte Motor Speedway throughout his career. Over the past seven races there, Elliott has won three times and has finished in the top six in each. He finished second earlier this year at the Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson follows with +450 odds, Martin Truex, Jr. is at +700, Kyle Busch is +1000, and Denny Hamlin rounds out the top five at +1100. Hamlin and Larson are currently in the top two positions in the Cup Series playoff race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 race, opening odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Chase Elliott +220
Kyle Larson +450
Martin Truex Jr. +700
Kyle Busch +1000
Denny Hamlin +1100
William Byron +1300
Christopher Bell +1500
A.J. Allmendinger +1800
Joey Logano +2000
Ryan Blaney +2200
Alex Bowman +2500
Kevin Harvick +2500
Kurt Busch +2800
Ross Chastain +3000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Brad Keselowski +4000
Matt DiBenedetto +5000
Tyler Reddick +5000
Michael McDowell +6000
Chris Buescher +8000
Austin Dillon +8000
Daniel Suarez +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Cole Custer +13000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +13000
Bubba Wallace +13000
Ryan Preece +15000
Ryan Newman +15000
Corey Lajoie +25000
Justin Haley +25000
Joey Hand +30000
Anthony Alfredo +40000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Quin Houff +100000
Garrett Smithley +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Kyle Tilley +100000
Timmy Hill +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

