Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the second round of its playoffs this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, after which it will cut down to eight drivers competing for the big prize. The green flag drops for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with NBC broadcasting the race.
Chase Elliott comes into the race as a +220 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Elliott is currently seventh in the playoff race with two wins on the season. However, he has won this race each of the past two years and has been generally dominant at Charlotte Motor Speedway throughout his career. Over the past seven races there, Elliott has won three times and has finished in the top six in each. He finished second earlier this year at the Coca-Cola 600.
Kyle Larson follows with +450 odds, Martin Truex, Jr. is at +700, Kyle Busch is +1000, and Denny Hamlin rounds out the top five at +1100. Hamlin and Larson are currently in the top two positions in the Cup Series playoff race.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400.
2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 race, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Chase Elliott
|+220
|Kyle Larson
|+450
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+700
|Kyle Busch
|+1000
|Denny Hamlin
|+1100
|William Byron
|+1300
|Christopher Bell
|+1500
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+1800
|Joey Logano
|+2000
|Ryan Blaney
|+2200
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|Kurt Busch
|+2800
|Ross Chastain
|+3000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+5000
|Tyler Reddick
|+5000
|Michael McDowell
|+6000
|Chris Buescher
|+8000
|Austin Dillon
|+8000
|Daniel Suarez
|+10000
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|Cole Custer
|+13000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+13000
|Bubba Wallace
|+13000
|Ryan Preece
|+15000
|Ryan Newman
|+15000
|Corey Lajoie
|+25000
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|Joey Hand
|+30000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+40000
|Josh Bilicki
|+50000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|Kyle Tilley
|+100000
|Timmy Hill
|+100000
