NASCAR schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway weekend

NASCAR is headed to Charlotte, North Carolina to continue the Cup and Xfinity Series playoff runs. The two circuits will be running at Charlotte Motor Speedway as each continue their playoffs. The Truck Series is on hiatus until October 30th, when it will return with the United Rentals 200 race at the Martinsville Speedway.

The weekend opens on Saturday with the Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. The race gets started at 3 p.m. ET and airs on NBC with a live stream at NBC.com/live and on the NBC app. This is the final race of the first round of the playoffs, after which the Xfinity Series will cut down to eight drivers. Austin Cindric is installed as a +220 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by A.J. Allmendinger at +230.

The weekend wraps on Sunday with the Cup Series running the Bank of America ROVAL 400. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. and also airs on NBC with a live stream at NBC.com/live and on the NBC app. This is the final race of the second round of the playoffs, after which the Cup Series will cut down to eight drivers. Chase Elliott is installed as a +220 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Kyle Larson at +450.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 9

3 p.m. — Drive for the Cure 250, Xfinity Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, October 10

2 p.m. — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live