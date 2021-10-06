Who won the regular-season series between White Sox-Astros?

The Chicago White Sox travel south to face the Houston Astros in the American League Divisional Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET on FS1. We’ll break down the regular-season series and who won.

Who won season series between White Sox-Astros?

Houston won 5-2

While the regular-season series between these two clubs at this point means nothing, examining the seven contests between the clubs can help bettors get an idea of what matchups to exploit when putting cash down on this series.

Houston clearly has a commanding lead in this one, with the Sox winning just twice out of the seven meetings. Chicago got swept in the middle of June by the Astros in a four-game set, with none of the games being particularly close. The average run differential between the two teams in those four games was Houston +4.75, with only one game decided by three runs or fewer.

The South Siders fared a bit better more recently, taking the final two games of a three-game series in the middle of July, one of which was a 4-0 shutout of the Astros. Still, as a whole, the series is tilted toward the team from the Lone Star State. They’re outscoring Chicago 35-23 over the seven games, which is an alarmingly low total considering the Sox scored 10 in one of their two victories in the series.