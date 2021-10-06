Breaking down series odds for Red Sox vs. Rays in ALDS

The MLB Playoffs get going in earnest Thursday night when the Boston Red Sox head down to sunny Florida to take on their AL East rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, in the American League Divisional Series.

First pitch of the series is slated for 8:07 p.m. on FS1 or MLB Network. Below we will break down the odds for this ALDS matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Rays series odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -160

Boston Red Sox: +135

These two teams have seen a ton of each other throughout the course of the regular season. During the 19 game season series, the Rays have come out on top in 11 of the contests, with the Red Sox winning eight of them. Though a three-game lead might seem close, it gets even closer when you look at the run margin. Over those 19 games the Rays are outscoring Boston 106-104, which means each team is scoring an average of between 5-6 runs per game.

The teams haven’t played in about a month, but even the most recent contests have been tight, with Tampa Bay winning four of the most recent seven matchups. Both teams head into this one on similar hot streaks, with the Rays going 15-13 over the last month of the season, while Boston went 16-10 over the last month, including the Wild Card Game win over the New York Yankees.

Still, while these teams seem neck-and-neck, when you break down how they’re playing at the moment and the stats of their season matchups, there’s just something about the Rays. They’re the reigning AL Champions and the entire roster for the most part, no matter how young they are, has already played in bigger games than the ALDS. That means something when it comes to baseball in October.

Pick: Tampa Bay Rays -160

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.