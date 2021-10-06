Breaking down odds for Astros vs. White Sox in Game 1 of ALDS

The Chicago White Sox travel down to Texas to get begin their hunt for the World Series, but the Houston Astros will be there to defend their stadium and take another step closer to their own championship.

Game one of the ALDS between these squads is set for Thursday afternoon at 4:07 EST. It can be seen on TV on FS1 or MLB Network. But before you flip on the first game of the series, we got you covered in case you want to get some action on the opening game.

Here’s everything you need to know before placing bets on game one of the ALDS.

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 odds

Run line: CWS +1.5 (-140), HOU -1.5 (+120)

Over/Under: 8

Moneyline: CWS +130, HOU -150

The White Sox have had a remarkable season, taking control of the AL Central with relative ease. While they’ve found success against most teams in the Bigs, Houston is not one of them. They’re just 5-2 this season against the Astros, and they don’t tend to score a ton, only 23 runs over that span, including a 10-run game. Houston’s average margin of victory in this series is about four runs, so hammer the ‘Stros -1.5.

The over-under is probably the most interesting of the three potential bets. Only two of the seven games between these two have seen the run total below 8, with most of them being well above it. Lance McCullers Jr. is projected to be on the hill for Houston, and in his two combined starts against Chicago, the White Sox have scored just three total runs the entire game. So don’t expect the Sox to run up the score here. But the Astros probably will get a few runs with their offense. Hit the over just based on what the season’s history has shown us.

The moneyline is the easiest of these to decide on. The White Sox have had a tough time cracking the Astros offensively and as a pitching staff all season. That will probably continue Thursday afternoon.