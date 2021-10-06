Breaking down odds for Red Sox vs. Rays in Game 1 of ALDS

Game 1 of the ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays is set to begin on Thursday at 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1. The Rays won the AL East for the second consecutive season after winning a franchise best 100 games.

The Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in the AL Wild Card game Tuesday night to advance to the ALDS. Tampa Bay won the season series 11-8 over the Red Sox. Below we’re going to break down the Game 1 odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game 1 odds

Run line: BOS +1.5 (-135), TBR -1.5 (+115)

Over/Under: 7.5

Moneyline: BOS +155, TBR -180

Run line

In their 11 regular season wins over the Red Sox, the Rays won eight games by 1.5 runs or more. They will try to do that in game with 24-year-old starting pitcher Shane McClanahan on the mound in Game 1. McClanahan has made three starts against the Red Sox, where he’s allowed only five earned runs in 16.0 IP.

Out of those three starts, the Rays only won one game by a score of 3-2. At plus-money, the Rays’ run line would not be a bad idea, especially since their ML price is high at -180. Tampa was the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.29 runs per game.

Over/Under

Offense has not been at a premium when these two teams have played throughout the regular season. The run total has gone over in 13 of Tampa Bay’s last 20 games against Boston, according to Odds Shark. We currently do not know who will be on the mound for the Sox in Game 1 on Thursday. But that should not deter you from the fact that both teams are capable of having a big inning. In their final series, both teams scored a total of 43 runs in three games.

Moneyline

Since we do not know who is starting for the Red Sox, it is tough to make a definitive pick on the moneyline. However, the Rays being priced at -180 makes complete sense with their best pitcher on the mound in McClanahan. This season, McClanahan has a 7-3 record and 3.50 ERA in 13 starts at Tropicana Field.