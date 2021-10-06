 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 schedule: Turkish Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is headed to Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. We break down the full schedule for the weekend and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
General view of the grandstand straight during the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at Istanbul Park on June 7, 2009, in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to Istanbul, Turkey for the Turkish Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, but we’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race.

The weekend gets started Friday morning with a pair of practice runs. The drivers hit the course at 4:30 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 8 a.m. for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 5 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 8 a.m. The race runs on Sunday at 8 a.m.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen arrives in Istanbul as the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -125, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +145. Hamilton is the defending champ having beaten out Sergio Pérez by 31.633 seconds a year ago.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Turkish Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, October 8

4:30-5:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN
8-9 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 9

5-6 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN
8-9 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 10

8-10 a.m. — Turkish Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Entry List

Position Driver Car No. Time
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 TBD
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 TBD
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 TBD
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 TBD
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 TBD
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 TBD
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 TBD
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 TBD
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 TBD
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 TBD
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 TBD
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 TBD
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 TBD
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 TBD
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 TBD
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 TBD
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 TBD
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63 TBD
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 TBD
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 TBD

