F1 schedule: Turkish Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to Istanbul, Turkey for the Turkish Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, but we’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race.

The weekend gets started Friday morning with a pair of practice runs. The drivers hit the course at 4:30 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 8 a.m. for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 5 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 8 a.m. The race runs on Sunday at 8 a.m.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen arrives in Istanbul as the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -125, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +145. Hamilton is the defending champ having beaten out Sergio Pérez by 31.633 seconds a year ago.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Turkish Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, October 8

4:30-5:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

8-9 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 9

5-6 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

8-9 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 10

8-10 a.m. — Turkish Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Entry list