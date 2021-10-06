Texans release WR Anthony Miller

Wide receiver Anthony Miller has been released by the Houston Texans, per Aaron Wilson. Miller. Miller, a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2018, had plenty of upside oming into the league, but hasn’t been able to shine. being dropped by the Texans, who have very little other than Brandin Cooks at receiver.

Miller should be able to find a scout team somewhere, but this is a bad sign for his long term viability in this league. Miller caught 5-of-11 targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in two games with Houston.

The Texans will continue to roll out Cooks as their No. 1 receiver, with Albert Wilson as the No. 2, while the No. 3 receiver may not even be known at this point. Andre Roberts appears to be next in line. Danny Amendola will probably get the job again when he returns from his hamstring injury, which appears a week or two away.