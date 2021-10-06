Dodgers announce roster for NL Wild Card game vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 26-man roster for the NL Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers had to leave two key players off the roster. One of them is 1B Max Muncy, who was dealing with an elbow injury. SP Clayton Kershaw was also left off the roster and won’t be available during the playoffs after being placed on the injured list. Let’s take a look at the whole roster below.

Here is your 26-man roster for the Wild Card. #RepeatLA pic.twitter.com/uza1ml9px0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 6, 2021

The Dodgers will have Max Scherzer on the hill against Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals. The Dodgers are heavy favorites on the ML at -235 while the Cardinals are +190 to win the WC game. The winner will take on the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS, which would begin with Game 1 in San Fran on Friday.