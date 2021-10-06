Cardinals announce roster for NL Wild Card game vs. Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 26-man roster for the NL Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Check out the complete list of players below, provided by the Cardinals. St. Louis’ initial tweet was awful and impossible to read the names, so here’s a list from their official website.

PITCHERS (12): Gėnesis Cabrera-LHP, Jack Flaherty-RHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Luis Garcia-RHP, Dakota Hudson-RHP, Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP, T.J McFarland-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Andrew Miller-LHP, Alex Reyes-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP, Kodi Whitley-RHP.

CATCHERS (2): Andrew Knizner and Yadier Molina.

INFIELDERS (8): Nolan Arenado, Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Jose Rondón, Edmundo Sosa and Juan Yepez.

OUTFIELDERS (4): Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O’Neill.

Juan Yepez, who was selected from AAA Memphis prior to the game to provide some depth at 1B, is the only real surprise for the Cardinals. Other than that, there aren’t any surprises for St. Louis’ roster. Really the only notable names who could be left out of this game are on the Dodgers side in Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw. Both players will likely be left off the WC game roster.

Right now, on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are heavy ML favorites at -235, while the Cardinals are +190 to advance to play the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS. The O/U for the game is set at 7.5 with most of the action on the over.