Looking at betting splits for Dodgers vs. Cardinals in NL Wild Card game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will face off against each other in the NL Wild Card Game tonight at 8:10 p.m. ET on TBS. The Dodgers will have Max Scherzer on the mound, while Adam Wainwright will get the start for the Cardinals.

Los Angeles finished the season on a seven-game winning streak and fell one game short of the NL West title. As for the Cardinals, they won an incredible 17 straight games and went 19-3 in their last 22 games to secure the second NL wild card spot. Below we’ll take a look at how the public is feeling about this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals NL WC game splits

NL WC Game Betting Splits Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets STL Cardinals 1.5 37% 33% Over 7.5 53% 59% +190 38.50% 38.20% LA Dodgers -1.5 63% 67% Under 7.5 47% 41% -235 61.50% 61.80%

Run line analysis

There’s a lot of action happening on the run line for tonight’s wild card game. The Dodgers are receiving the most the attention as they are getting 63% of handle and 67% of the bets. The run line for Los Angeles is currently -1.5 (-105), which is not bad considering that LA is -235 on the moneyline. When these two teams played in the regular season, the Dodgers won the season series 4-3 over the Cardinals. Within those four games, Los Angeles won by an average of 6.25 runs per game.

Over/Under analysis

The public overwhelmingly likes the over with 53% of handle and 59% of bets thinking that more than 7.5 runs will be scored. It’s a possibility that could be the case as Scherzer has allowed 10 earned runs in his last two starts, while Wainwright has given up seven earned runs in his final two starts of the season.

Moneyline analysis

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the Dodgers receiving 61.5% of the handle and 61.8% of the bets in tonight’s wild card contest. Los Angeles has been one of the best teams in the majors this season and has one of their best pitchers on the mound. In his 11 starts with Los Angeles, Scherzer is a perfect 7-0 with an ERA of 1.98. It is hard to bet against him or those stats, even though Wainwright has been great this season (17-7, 3.05) for the Cards.

