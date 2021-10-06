Christian McCaffrey arrives to practice in full pads on Wednesday

Carolina Panthers starting running back Christian McCaffrey arrived in full pads for Wednesday’s practice, per David Newton. McCaffrey did not play in last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3.

Fantasy football implications

When McCaffrey first suffered his hamstring injury against the Houston Texans, it seemed as he would be out for a few weeks. However, with CMC returning to practice on Wednesday, it might be a possibility that we could see him play on Sunday.

If McCaffrey does play, it gives the Panthers’ offense a major boost on the ground and in the passing game. The former first round pick has 201 yards on 51 carries, a touchdown, along with 16 receptions (17 targets) for 163 yards in three games. Without CMC in the lineup, the Panthers leaned on rookie running back Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard had a solid game against the Texans in Week 3 with 79 yards of total offense. He then followed that up in Week 4 with 57 yards on 13 carries and 14 receiving yards.