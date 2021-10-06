Ezekiel Elliott misses practice on Wednesday due to minor knee pain

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott said on Wednesday he is experiencing minor knee pain and didn’t practice, per Ed Werder. However, Elliott expects to return to the practice field on Thursday and doesn’t think it will impact his playing status for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy football implications

Elliott had one of his best games on the young season last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot, 228-pound running back recorded a season-high 143 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown in Dallas’ 36-28 victory. Elliott also scored 20.30 fantasy points, which was the second straight week he went over the 20-point threshold.

Additionally, the former Ohio State standout has scored a touchdown in three straight games, which is good news for fantasy managers and Cowboys fans. If Elliott is not limit heading into Sunday’s game, he should be able to do some damage against New York. The Giants’ defense is giving up 122.8 rushing yards per game and 18.9 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.