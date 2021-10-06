 clock menu more-arrow no yes

George Kittle sits out Wednesday practice to open Week 5

We break down the news that George Kittle is sat out Wednesday Week 5 practice with a calf injury.

By David Fucillo
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice and they’re taking it easy with tight end George Kittle. He is dealing with a calf injury and sat out Wednesday’s practice to open Week 5 preparations.

Kittle suffered the injury in Week 3 and was questionable heading into last week’s game. He did not practice last Wednesday or Thursday but then got in a limited session on Friday. He was listed as questionable but by game-day morning reports had him set to be active. He finished the Seahawks game with four receptions for 40 yards on a season-high 11 targets.

Fantasy football implications

Kittle is banged up and you could see it at times last week against the Seahawks. He remains a strong presence even at less than 100% but it decreases his ceiling for fantasy purposes. He is still a must-start if he plays, but expectations should be lowered for Week 5 against the Cardinals.

