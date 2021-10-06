T.J. Hockenson sits out Wednesday’s Week 5 practice due to knee injury

The Detroit Lions are looking to grab their first win of the 2021 NFL season when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions need all hands on deck to claim a win, so it’s concerning for them that tight end T.J. Hockenson did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury. Hockenson is the top receiving option on the team and has developed a strong connection with quarterback Jared Goff.

Fantasy football implications

This is a double whammy for fantasy managers, given the lack of consistent tight end options. Hockenson had a favorable matchup in this game as well, so a replacement player is not likely to deliver the same value. It’s only Wednesday, so there’s a chance the tight end does take the field later this week and eventually suits up for Sunday’s contest. Hockenson has 215 yards and two touchdowns through four games this year.