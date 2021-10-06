Ben Roethlisberger did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5 matchup against Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not on practice on Wednesday due to a pectoral and hip injury, per James Palmer. Roethlisberger initially suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy football implications

Despite dealing with a lingering pectoral injury, Roethlisberger was still asked to drop back multiple times against the Packers last week. The veteran quarterback completed 26-of-40 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

It was Roethlisberger’s fourth consecutive game with a touchdown pass, but also his third straight game with an interception. Roethlisberger ultimately scored 9.28 fantasy points in the Week 3 contest, which was his lowest scoring game this season.

The 39-year-old quarterback will try to bounce back this week against the Denver Broncos, who have one of the better defenses in the NFL this year. The Broncos will bring and apply pressure, which puts a lot of pressure on the Steelers’ offensive line to protect the injured Roethlisberger. We should expect Roethlisberger to still play on Sunday as long his injury does not get worst.