Dodgers starting lineup for NL Wild Card game vs. Cardinals

We go over the Dodgers batting order and defense for the one-game playoff in LA on Tuesday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his run with Chris Taylor #3, to take a 3-0 lead over the San Diego Padres, during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starting lineup for the NL Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Below is a look at the batting order and defense that will be behind Max Scherzer.

Mookie Betts, RF (R)
Corey Seager, SS (L)
Trea Turner, 2B (R)
Justin Turner, 3B (R)
Will Smith, C (R)
AJ Pollock, LF (R)
Matt Beaty, 1B (L)
Cody Bellinger, CF (L)
Max Scherzer, SP (R)

The Dodgers usually have Max Muncy to bat cleanup, but Turner will shift into that role against Adam Wainwright. LA also has Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux as potential pinch hitters off the bench. We’ll likely see one or both of them get into this game depending on how things go.

