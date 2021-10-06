Dodgers starting lineup for NL Wild Card game vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starting lineup for the NL Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Below is a look at the batting order and defense that will be behind Max Scherzer.

Mookie Betts, RF (R)

Corey Seager, SS (L)

Trea Turner, 2B (R)

Justin Turner, 3B (R)

Will Smith, C (R)

AJ Pollock, LF (R)

Matt Beaty, 1B (L)

Cody Bellinger, CF (L)

Max Scherzer, SP (R)

The Dodgers usually have Max Muncy to bat cleanup, but Turner will shift into that role against Adam Wainwright. LA also has Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux as potential pinch hitters off the bench. We’ll likely see one or both of them get into this game depending on how things go.