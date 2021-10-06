Cardinals starting lineup for NL Wild Card game vs. Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their starting lineup for the NL Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The game will start at 8:10 p.m. ET on TBS. The Cardinals will start veteran Adam Wainwright. Here’s the defense and batting order for St. Louis in the one-game playoff.

Tommy Edman, 3B (S)

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B (R)

Tyler O’Neill, LF (R)

Nolan Arenado, 3B (R)

Dylan Carlson, RF (S)

Yadier Molina, C (R)

Edmundo Sosa, SS (R)

Harrison Bader, CF (R)

Adam Wainwright, SP (R)

The Cardinals will have a few familiar names coming off the bench for this game. INFs Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong are both not in the starting lineup. Rookie Dylan Carlson will get his first taste of the postseason in the 5-hole ahead of Molina. Edmundo Sosa will also be starting in his first MLB playoff game.