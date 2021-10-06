Vikings RB Dalvin Cook not practicing in Wednesday session ahead of Week 5

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook did not take part in Wednesday’s practice session ahead of the team’s Week 5 showdown with the Detroit Lions. Cook is dealing with an ankle injury that he says is still healing. Cook says he’s planning to keep playing in spite of the injury. He finished with nine carries for 34 yards in the Week 4 loss to the Browns.

Fantasy football implications

Cook says he’s planning to play through the injury and he did suit up in Week 4 after missing Week 3. This does mean Cook could still go down in the middle of the game if he aggravates the problem. Alex Mattison is in line for carries if Cook does go to the sidelines at any point, but for now, it appears the workhorse back is going to power through the problem. His availability Thursday and Friday will ultimately dictate his status for Sunday’s game against the Lions.