Who is Chris Carson’s backup for fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was listed on the injury report with a neck injury ahead Thursday Night Football. Carson did not practice on Tuesday, which doesn’t bode well for him to potentially playing against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks have Carson listed as questionable to play.

If Carson is out for Thursday night, then we should see Alex Collins receive a majority of the carries. Collins had 44 yards on 10 carries and touchdown, along with two receptions (two targets) for 34 yards last Sunday in a win over the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran running back is in his second season with the Seahawks after initially being drafted by the team in 2016.

Along with Collins, the Seahawks will also mix in Travis Homer and second-year running back DeeJay Dallas. In four games this season, Homer only has five rushing yards, but five receptions for 62 yards. However, Dallas has barely played any offensive snaps this season as most of his snaps have been on special teams.