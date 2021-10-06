Juan Soto attended Dodgers-Cardinals wearing a Trea Turner Nationals jersey

If Juan Soto isn’t your favorite baseball player yet, he might be after Wednesday evening. The Washington Nationals MVP contender flew out to Los Angeles to watch the Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Why is he in attendance? Former Nationals Max Scherzer and Trea Turner are playing and looking to advance into the NLDS.

Soto took it to another level for the game, however. He is wearing a Trea Turner Nationals jersey to support his former teammate. He was initially booed by Dodgers fans when the camera showed him, but he made it clear he was there supporting the Dodgers.

Juan Soto was initially booed and then cheered by the Dodger Stadium crowd when he showed off his Trea Turner jersey. pic.twitter.com/Q3cmuPsCeH — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 7, 2021

He brought along his hitting coach, Kevin Long, who wore a Max Scherzer Nationals jersey. Soto recently claimed a Silver Slugger Award, so maybe he decided to fly out Long for the game.

Juan Soto in his Trea Turner jersey



Nats Hitting Coach Kevin Long in his Scherzer jersey



Awesome https://t.co/fuTyJcMe10 — Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) October 7, 2021

And he was pumped when Trea Turner reached base.

.@JuanSoto25_, wearing a nationals trea turner jersey, cheering for trea turner after his hit pic.twitter.com/drwL9EpF7I — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 7, 2021

Soto is enjoying himself and we even got a tweet from the Nationals star when Scherzer was getting ready to go to the plate.

LETS GO MAX!!! LEST GO MAX!!! pic.twitter.com/IUpF1vUq1T — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) October 7, 2021

The Dodgers are in a tough one against the Cardinals, tied 1-1 in the seventh inning as of this article publishing. At least for one night they’ve got the support of one of the best hitters in the league.