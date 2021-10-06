 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Juan Soto attended Dodgers-Cardinals wearing a Trea Turner Nationals jersey

Juan Soto is an easy one to root for and he added to that on Wednesday during the National League Wild Card game.

By David Fucillo
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and agent Scott Boris look on during the National League Wild Card Game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

If Juan Soto isn’t your favorite baseball player yet, he might be after Wednesday evening. The Washington Nationals MVP contender flew out to Los Angeles to watch the Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Why is he in attendance? Former Nationals Max Scherzer and Trea Turner are playing and looking to advance into the NLDS.

Soto took it to another level for the game, however. He is wearing a Trea Turner Nationals jersey to support his former teammate. He was initially booed by Dodgers fans when the camera showed him, but he made it clear he was there supporting the Dodgers.

He brought along his hitting coach, Kevin Long, who wore a Max Scherzer Nationals jersey. Soto recently claimed a Silver Slugger Award, so maybe he decided to fly out Long for the game.

And he was pumped when Trea Turner reached base.

Soto is enjoying himself and we even got a tweet from the Nationals star when Scherzer was getting ready to go to the plate.

The Dodgers are in a tough one against the Cardinals, tied 1-1 in the seventh inning as of this article publishing. At least for one night they’ve got the support of one of the best hitters in the league.

