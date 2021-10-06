Chris Taylor’s walk-off HR lifts Dodgers past Cardinals in NL Wild Card game

Chris Taylor hit a walk-off HR in the bottom of the 9th to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the NL Wild Card game on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will move on to face the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS, which will begin on Friday.

The Dodgers entered the bottom of the 9th with the bottom of the order up. Cody Bellinger was able to work a walk and steal second base before Taylor ultimately ended the game. Max Scherzer started for the Dodgers, pitching 4.1 innings before ceding to the bullpen, which only allowed two hits.

Taylor hit the 4th playoff walk-off HR in Dodgers history. He joins Kirk Gibson, Justin Turner and Max Muncy.

You’ve got to feel for the Cardinals in this one. They got hot toward the end of the season and almost stole this game on the road from the defending champions. It’s nice that we get a historic Giants-Dodgers playoff series, but still. The Cards manufactured a run in the first inning off Scherzer and really didn’t do much else the rest of the way. LA’s bullpen was too dominant.

