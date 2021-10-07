Breaking down odds for Golden State Warriors heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Golden State Warriors odds heading into the new season.

Golden State Warriors Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +1100

The Warriors are getting a lot of respect from oddsmakers, especially with Klay Thompson’s situation still up in the air. Golden State did add some promising rookies in the offseason, but the health of Thompson ultimately determines this number. Stay away until there’s evidence of him being back to 100 percent.

Win total over/under: 48.5

Golden State will get a boost with its two rookies and Thompson, along with a handful of veteran additions. The Warriors have to maximize their aging core and are going for championships, even if their draft day moves didn’t suggest it. This is a good line, but the over will likely get more wagers as the season nears.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -600, No +425

The Warriors got into the play-in tournament with a limited roster, propelled largely by Stephen Curry’s MVP-level campaign. With Thompson eventually returning and a few more promising pieces coming in, Golden State should be comfortably in the playoff field assuming Curry continues playing at a high level. Draymond Green will need to get back into form offensively.

Division/Conference odds: +425 to win Pacific, +550 to win West

There’s some value here for Warriors backers. Golden State has been on fire when 100 percent intact and the team expects Thompson to come back at some point during the season. It’s best to stay away from division odds with the Lakers, Clippers and Suns all challenging for that crown. The conference title might be a better value wager.

List of player futures

Stephen Curry, MVP: +800

Draymond Green, Defensive Player of the Year: +2000

Jonathan Kuminga, Rookie of the Year: +2800

Stephen Curry, scoring leader: +600

