Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton still not practicing for Week 5

We break down the news that Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton have yet to practice for Week 5

By Chet Gresham
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Sterling Shepard during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.&nbsp; Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Neither Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton were able to practice on Thursday for the New York Giants, per Zack Rosenblatt. They were at practice, but only on the rehab field. It appears to multiple beat writers than the two were getting close to returning and that we shouldn’t rule them out against the Cowboys just yet.

Friday should tell us more, as a limited practice would give each a chance to play.

Fantasy football implications

With both Slayton and Shepard out last week, we saw both Kenny Golladay and rookie Kadarius Toney step up. There’s no doubt that the team very much wanted to see that happen, as Golladay is their big money free agency and Toney id their first-round draft pick. If Slayton and Shepard are out again, Toney and Golladay both have fantasy appeal this week. If one or both play, it would likely cut into Toney’s work the most, but spread the targets around enough to make each receiver a little riskier.

