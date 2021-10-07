Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton still not practicing for Week 5

Neither Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton were able to practice on Thursday for the New York Giants, per Zack Rosenblatt. They were at practice, but only on the rehab field. It appears to multiple beat writers than the two were getting close to returning and that we shouldn’t rule them out against the Cowboys just yet.

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) and S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) all in uniform at practice Thursday but worked with trainers. Were moving pretty well. Wouldn’t rule them out just yet. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 7, 2021

Friday should tell us more, as a limited practice would give each a chance to play.

Fantasy football implications

With both Slayton and Shepard out last week, we saw both Kenny Golladay and rookie Kadarius Toney step up. There’s no doubt that the team very much wanted to see that happen, as Golladay is their big money free agency and Toney id their first-round draft pick. If Slayton and Shepard are out again, Toney and Golladay both have fantasy appeal this week. If one or both play, it would likely cut into Toney’s work the most, but spread the targets around enough to make each receiver a little riskier.