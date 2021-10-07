CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Thursday, October 7

World Cup Qualifiers resume this week after a month-long break since the first set of matches as nations from CONCACAF will gear up for another stint in the final round of qualifying. Mexico leads the pack with seven points after two wins and a draw last month, while Canada, USA, and Panama all sit just behind them with five points, each team with one win and two draws so far.

Matchday 4 kicks off with USA taking on Jamaica at 7:30 p.m. as the Americans are heavily favored to come out on top over the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica hasn’t won a game in this round of qualifying yet, opening last month’s set of games with back-to-back losses to Mexico and Panama followed by a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica. They’ll look for revenge on the USMNT though, as the last time these two sides met was in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal back in July where the Americans escaped with a 1-0 victory.

The table leaders Mexico will face off against Canada as they look to widen the gap at the top of the table, being the favorites to win the entire group. Canada finished off their set of games in September with a 3-0 win over El Salvador, while they opened with two 1-1 draws against Honduras and the USA. Mexico is the only team to have won two games so far, opening the final round of qualifying with wins against Jamaica and Costa Rica while finishing up with a 1-1 draw against Panama.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Thursday, October 7

USA vs. Jamaica

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: USA -350, Draw +400, Jamaica +650

Honduras vs. Costa Rica

Time: 8:05 pm. ET

Moneyline odds: Honduras +215, Draw +170, Costa Rica +140

Mexico vs. Canada

Time: 9:40 p.m ET

Moneyline odds: Mexico -215, Draw +280, Canada +475

El Salvador vs. Panama

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +210, Draw +170, Panama +135