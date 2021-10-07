How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream Thursday, October 7

CONCACAF resumes World Cup Qualifying play this week after a month-long break after their first set of matches in early September. Mexico leads the way with seven points after logging two wins and a draw through their first set of games. The USMNT sits tied on points with Canada and Panama after each team ended up with one win and two draws in September’s action.

Unsurprisingly, the USA and Mexico are both heavily favored to win their matches against Jamaica and Canada, respectively. The USMNT will be without key players Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Gio Reyna (hamstring) who both suffered injuries in September’s qualifiers. Midfielder Weston McKennie is back in the lineup for the USA after being sent home during last month’s camp for breaking COVID protocols.

Most of the matches will be available on a live stream at Paramount+. ESPN2, Univision USA, and TUDN USA will offer televised coverage of some matches.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Thursday, October 7

USA vs. Jamaica

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, Univision

Livestream: TUDN

Moneyline odds: USA -350, Draw +400, Jamaica +650

Honduras vs. Costa Rica

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: UNIVERSO

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: Honduras +215, Draw +170, Costa Rica +140

Mexico vs. Canada

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision

Livestream: Paramount+, TUDN

Moneyline odds: Mexico -215, Draw +280, Canada +475

El Salvador vs. Panama

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Channel: UNIVERSO

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +210, Draw +170, Panama +135