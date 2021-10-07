How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

The USMNT will resume CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying play with a game against Jamaica in hopes of adding another win to their tally. The USA currently sits in third place, tied on points with Canada and Panama. They’ll look to jump ahead and inch closer to Mexico, who currently leads the table.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and Univision, with a live stream on TUDN.

USA vs. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, October 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, Univision

Livestream: TUDN

The USA will be missing two of their key players due to injury as Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Gio Reyna (hamstring) have been sidelined since they suffered injuries during the last set of qualifiers in September. Midfielder Weston McKennie is back in the lineup after being set home by Gregg Berhalter last month due to breaking COVID protocols, so that comes as a relief especially with the continued absence of both Pulisic and Reyna. The Americans will hope for a good result against a team that shouldn’t provide much of a threat as they look to get back on track to securing their place in the 2022 World Cup.

Jamaica has had a rough start to the final round of qualifying, unable to secure a win in their first three outings and sitting in last place with just one point. They only scored two goals in September’s set of matches, both coming from striker Shamar Nicholson as they ended up with one draw and two losses. They’ll look to him and other attackers as well once again as they hope to grind out some better results, but they’re heavily favored to lose against the USMNT at +650, so it’s the Americans’ game to win.