How to watch Mexico vs. Canada in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

The next set of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers gets underway this week, and with Mexico sitting at the top of the table after the first three games in September, they’ll look to widen the gap starting with their game against Canada at home at Estadio Azteca. Kickoff is at 9:40 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ or fuboTV. It will also be broadcast on Univision.

Mexico vs. Canada

Date: Thursday, October 7

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

El Tri will play the first two of these next three games at home, starting of course with Canada followed by a visit from Honduras. The Mexican side sits relatively comfortably on top of the table after opening the final round of qualifying with two wins and a draw back in September. Tata Martino’s side will regain two key attackers in Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano who didn’t play in September. This bodes well for a side who was already favored to finish on top, and got off to a great start in the last window of matches.

Canada sits in second place in the table after logging one win and two draws in September, good for five points, tied with both USA and Panama. The Canadians haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 1986 and are looking like they could be on their way to doing just that for the first time in nearly 40 years. A win over Mexico would go a long way in making a statement for John Herdman’s side, which features over a dozen players from MLS, including Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio.