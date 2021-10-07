2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived and with it comes Week 5 of the fantasy football season. It’s the time of year when fantasy managers are trying to either fine-tune their rosters or make big moves to separate themselves from the middle of their league. The quarterback position remains one of the deepest in the NFL but there are always some passers to stay away from when streaming week to week. Here are two quarterbacks to start and two quarterbacks to fade in Week 5.

Week 5 Quarterback Starts

Joe Burrow, Bengals vs. Packers

Burrow is coming off a big second half from Week 4 against the Jaguars and is going to face a Green Bay defense decimated by injuries. Joe Mixon is likely to miss the contest, meaning the Bengals are going to be relying on Burrow’s arm to get the job done. In what is likely to be a high-scoring contest, the Cincinnati quarterback is a strong streaming option.

Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Jets

Ryan threw four touchdown passes last week in a close loss to Washington and gets another soft defense in the Jets. The London games tend to be a drag and there’s a chance both teams just go through the motions in Week 5, but Ryan is a veteran whose team needs a big win. Expect the former league MVP to put up good fantasy numbers across the pond.

Week 5 Quarterback Sits

Carson Wentz, Colts vs. Ravens

Wentz is starting to find his footing in the Indianapolis offense and is entering streaming territory in most fantasy leagues. A Monday night matchup with the Ravens is not the spot to ride with Wentz, especially after what Baltimore’s defense did to Teddy Bridgewater last week. The Colts are a run-heavy team and will lean on that formula in this game. Fade Wentz in Week 5.

Baker Mayfield, Browns vs. Chargers

Mayfield is a source of frustration for fantasy managers. He has great receivers when everyone’s healthy and a strong running game, making for a successful situation for the quarterback. Mayfield just hasn’t been able to recapture the magic of his rookie season even as the Browns shape up to be contenders. The Chargers are flying defensively and present a stiff challenge for Mayfield. Even if you’re feeling dangerous, this matchup is not it for the Browns gunslinger.