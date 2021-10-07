3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Week 5 of the NFL and fantasy football season is often the time where results start to mean more. Managers are angling for position in their respective leagues and trying to either make major changes to their roster or address a few positions of concern. Running backs are usually the backbone of successful fantasy teams, so here’s three to start and three to fade in Week 5.

Running Back Starts

Darrell Henderson, Rams vs. Seahawks

Henderson is the lead running back in the LA backfield and should get more opportunities after Sony Michel’s blunder in Week 4. Jake Funk is a non-factor in this backfield. The Seahawks are giving up the most rushing yards per game this season, setting up Henderson for a productive night Thursday.

Zack Moss and Devin Singletary, Bills vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs are 30th defending the run, while the Bills have leaned on their running backs substantially in the early part of the season. Buffalo wants to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field and has the pieces to attack Kansas City’s weakness. Expect good volume and efficiency from both players in this Sunday night matchup.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders vs. Bears

Jacobs doesn’t have an injury designation and should be the lead running back against Chicago’s defense, which is giving up 112.0 rushing yards per game. With Peyton Barber out and Kenyan Drake relegated to a change-of-pace role, expect for Jacobs to have a big day in Week 5.

Running Back Sits

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs vs. Bills

Edwards-Helaire always has a chance to get into the endzone with this offense, so there’s reason to still play him. However, fantasy managers should limit their expectations for the running back in this matchup. Edwards-Helaire meets the Bills defense, which ranks fourth against the run this season. Buffalo’s pass defense is also stellar, but the Chiefs are more likely to find success with Patrick Mahomes than with Edwards-Helaire.

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Gaskin is not only going up against the best defense against the run this season, he’s in arguably the most infuriating situation in the league. The Dolphins are not operating well offensively with Tua Tagovailoa out, and Brian Flores seems hell-bent on giving Malcolm Brown carries he shouldn’t be having. Gaskin’s value is diminishing by the week after seemingly being on the upswing two weeks ago.

James Robinson, Jaguars vs. Titans

Similar to Edwards-Helaire, I don’t expect fantasy managers to bench Robinson this week. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t temper expectations. The Titans may be horrendous against the pass but they rank eighth against the run. Given everything that’s happened around Jacksonville heading into this week, it’s tough to bank on anyone from the Jags having a big fantasy day.