2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Like many, you might be looking for a little tight end help for your fantasy football roster this week. It happens. Those who don’t have the obvious must-start types are going to need to lean on the second and third tier of players at the position. Here are two tight ends to consider starting this week and two to skip.

Tight End Starts

Jonnu Smith, Patriots vs. Texans

New England’s two-headed tight end system is frustrating for fantasy football because both players are producing enough to demand attention, but not quite enough to be in a must-start situation. Smith has been more productive of the two over all four games so far. He turned three catches into 14 yards and a touchdown last week, trailing Hunter Henry in overall production. However, Smith has a great chance to bounce back this week against a Texans team giving up nearly 20 points per game to opposing tight ends.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Giants

Schultz is technically in a tight end time-share as well, but he’s overshadowing his teammate, Blake Jarwin. Schultz had 58 yards and a touchdown last week, with eight targets that were the most on the team. The week before that, he posted 80 yards and two scores on six catches. The Giants have given up four touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

Tight End Sits

Maxx Williams, Cardinals vs. 49ers

Williams played a big role in Arizona’s upset win over the Rams last week, catching five passes for 66 yards and a score. Two weeks before that, he had 94 yards on seven catches. But he’s hit or miss, and the 49ers have been pretty good against tight ends, keeping them to an average of less than 10 fantasy points per game.

Jack Doyle, Colts vs. Ravens

Doyle’s a tempting option in fantasy leagues this week against a Ravens team that’s allowed an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to tight ends. But Doyle’s targets have dropped to just three in his last two games. He’s not getting enough use in an iffy offense to have in your fantasy lineup.