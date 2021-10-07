2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Looking for a little help on defense this week? We’ve got you covered. Week 5 features a few lopsided matchups, the kind that can be very generous to anyone streaming D/STs in fantasy football leagues. Here are a couple units to plug in and a couple to avoid.

D/ST Starts

Broncos vs. Steelers

After a tough outing against the Ravens last week, the Broncos defense should be ready to feast on Pittsburgh’s woeful offensive line. The Steelers are averaging less than 17 points per game this season, and they’ve turned the ball over twice in their last two.

Ravens vs. Colts

Baltimore’s defense is not what it used to be. However, they could bounce back this week, at least for fantasy football purposes against a Colts offense that can’t do much of anything. The Ravens put up a solid defensive effort last week against the Broncos, collecting five sacks, an interception and holding them to just seven points. Indianapolis’ offense line should be very afraid.

D/ST Sits

Bills vs. Chiefs

It might be unrealistic to sit the Bills defense, given that they are the top of the heap in fantasy football. However, the Chiefs offense is going to make things difficult for Buffalo, even in a close game. Buffalo’s defense has been outstanding in a couple games this season, but they’ve also had two weeks with less than 10 points.

Bears vs. Raiders

The Bears defense has had some nice outings this season, and it’s among the 10 best D/ST units for fantasy so far. But last week they only had nine points against the Lions. and the Raiders are good for an average of 26 points and more than 400 yards per game.