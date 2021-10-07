2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Everyone needs a little help from their kicker from time to time. It’s one of the unspoken truths of fantasy football. You don’t really appreciate the roster spot, but when they can boot your team over the top with a dozen points or so, well, it’s a good feeling. Here are a few names to help get you there this week, as well as names to avoid.

Kicker Starts

Matt Amendola, Jets vs. Falcons

Amendola had three PATs and two field goals to help upset the Titans last week. This Sunday, in London, he’ll take on the Falcons another team struggling to get much going. These UK games are typically snoozers, and teams are rarely at their best. Look for the kickers to get some points here.

Cairo Santos, Bears vs. Raiders

Santos hasn’t missed a kick all season, on five field goal and seven point-after attempts. The Raiders are middle of the pack against kickers, but their indoor field helps. The Bears offense has a little more life now too, which should give Santos some three-pointer opportunities as well as some PATs.

Kicker Sits

Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts vs. Ravens

The Colts offense is terrible to watch, but they usually do alright by their kicker because they can at least get into field goal range. But three-pointers aren’t going to be enough against the Ravens, so Blankenship might not see the kind of opportunities he’s used to.

Jake Elliott, Eagles vs. Panthers

Elliott had a huge game last week, kicking five field goals and three extra pointers in Philly’s shootout with the Chiefs. They’ll have a harder time this week against the Panthers, a team that’s allowed just two field goals all season.