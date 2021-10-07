What to do with Matthew Stafford in Week 5 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford reverted back to his old ways against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but still ended up being productive for a lot of fantasy managers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford threw only his second interception of the season against the Cardinals in Week 4. But he still managed to complete 26-of-41 his passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Additionally, Stafford scored 19.30 fantasy points in his first NFC West game, which isn’t bad considering how good the Cardinals’ defense has played this season. He will now get ready to play the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing 21.8 fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.

Stafford should have plenty of opportunities to get the ball to his wide receivers in Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and DeSean Jackson against a Seahawks’ defense that is giving up 7.9 yards per attempt.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking to start off Week 5 on the right foot, then you need to start Stafford against a defense that might not have defensive end, Carlos Dunlap.