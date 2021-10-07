What to do with Russell Wilson in Week 5 fantasy football

Fresh off an upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks return home for a Thursday Night showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. The game provides the Seahawks with an important opportunity to jump another division rival in the standings and put the favored Rams, who began the season 2-0, on notice.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

As in previous years, the Seattle offense ebbs and flows with the performance of Russell Wilson. The veteran signal-caller delivered a three-touchdown performance against the 49ers last week, including a 16-yard rushing score that put the Seahawks ahead for good in the third quarter. The new offensive scheme brought over from the Rams by play-caller Shane Waldron has yet to reach its full potential, but Wilson seems increasingly comfortable with the system’s structure.

That last part could prove critically significant against a Los Angeles defense that, prior to Week 4, had forced more interceptions than allowed touchdown passes from quarterbacks. The Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray tested the unit last week — he went 24 of 32 for 268 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 37 yards on the ground — and the dual-threat Wilson can create similar problems.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Russell Wilson.