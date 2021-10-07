What to do with Alex Collins in Week 5 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Seahawks have listed Chris Carson as questionable for TNF due to a neck injury. The practice reports were all estimations for the short week, but keep an eye on Carson’s status at 6:50 p.m. ET when the teams announced their inactives. If Carson is inactive, Collins becomes a solid start. If Carson is active, Collins is no more than a deep league flex.

The Seattle Seahawks return home to host the division-rival Los Angeles Rams on a short week. The winner of Thursday’s game will take control of second place in the NFC West and have a shot at the top spot in the not-too-distant future.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Backup running back Alex Collins wound up with a larger-than-expected workload, garnering nearly as many touches (12) as start Chris Carson (14). But while Carson turned his opportunities into 31 total yards from scrimmage and no scores, Collins finished with 78 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Whether Collins maintains that workload remains unclear. The Seahawks have platooned backs at various points during the Pete Carroll era, but the offense has a new coordinator and play-caller in 2021, Shane Waldron. Perhaps that will have little impact on how the team deploys its running backs, but it still represents a variable until further notice.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Alex Collins.